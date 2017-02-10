PSX plans road shows to attract foreign investors

KARACHI: With a vision for wide scale development of the Pakistani capital market and for attracting foreign investors,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has planned road shows in different countries during the current fiscal year to attract foreign investors in the country’s capital market, a top official said on Thursday

“Road shows will definitely be held in various countries, however the schedule will be decided in consultation with the representatives of the Chinese consortium, once they assume their seats on the board,” said Nadeem Naqvi, the managing director of the national bourse.

“Moreover, efforts are also being made to bring local investors to the stock market to deepen the investor base.” In December, a Chinese-led consortium, made up of China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and two other firms, took a 40 percent stake in the business.

Four directors of the Chinese consortium that acquired 40 percent stakes in the bourse are set to take their seats on the exchange’s board in a couple of days. Following this, a series of reforms, including introduction of derivatives are anticipated.

An official said three proposed products, including cash settled futures, single stock options and cash options had been forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan; and approval was awaited.

Analysts expect Pakistan’s stocks, which had raised the most in Asia in 2016, could be in for an additional boost after the index provider MSCI Inc will include PSX’s equities in its benchmark emerging-market index in May this year.

The MSCI Pakistan Index will be reclassified to emerging-market status in its semi-annual index review. Analysts expect an upgrade could lure around $475 million of inflows by end of this year. The country was downgraded to frontier status in December 2008, four months after the Karachi Stock Exchange imposed an index floor to stop a plunge that wiped out $36.9 billion of market value in 2008 MSCI’s Frontier Markets Index currently features 16 Pakistani companies that make up about 9 percent of the gauge. Valuations on the nation’s stocks have fallen over the past year, and an upgrade to emerging-market status could spur a rally.

Meanwhile, visiting Australian high commissioner in Pakistan Margaret Adamson rang the traditional gong to commence the day’s trading.

Adamson said Pakistan’s equity market was performing, and both local as well as foreign investors were attracted towards Asia’s best performing market. “The private sector in the country is progressing, which is a good sign and will strengthen the economy,” she added. The high commissioner said business communities of both the countries were in constant contact and bilateral trade was flourishing, opening up further opportunities.

