RIYADH: The Riyadh police have arrested five Pakistanis for their alleged involvement in money laundering. On tip-off, the police raided their hideout in Riyadh and arrested them for sending money through Hundi from an expatriate. The police have also seized 2.5 million Saudi Riyals from their possession. The identification of accused could not be ascertained immediately. The Riyadh police have shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.