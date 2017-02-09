Ambiguous assets details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s Directorate of Political Finance has issued notices to 85 parliamentarians, including Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JUI-Fazl’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman with regards to their asset statements.

Notices have been issued on finding variations, questions and ambiguities in the statement of assets and liabilities of the lawmakers. So far, scrutiny of 85 MNAs has been carried out.

Others, who were also issued notices, include Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Akram Durrani, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sh. Aftab Ahmad, ex-CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Haider Hoti, State Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Sh Rashid Ahmad.

“Majority of those, already issued notices, had provided more documents about their assets and others were sent reminders and if still no response came from them, the matter will be put before the Election Commission for further action,” a senior ECP official said while talking to The News here.

The Election Commission deliberated upon the process so far carried out and appreciated the Directorate of Political Finance and asked it to continue the exercise. The ECP said they were confident of completing the intricate task well before the 2018 general election. In some cases, he pointed out further information was sought and accordingly, it was written to those MNAs.

The directorate only picks up those documents, which are unclear and need further information otherwise, apparently unambiguous statements of assets are put aside, needing no more action.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Election Commission’s initiative, PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a statement, saying he would be happy on scrutiny of his statement of assets, which was before the nation already and could be viewed on the PTI website.

He claimed the money trail of the hard-earned assets was readily available for scrutiny. However, he insisted that the real task of the Election Commission would be to find out the details of source of income and piling up of assets by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“There are questions being raised across the world about Nawaz Sharif’s assets and it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to reach to the faction position of the matter,” he maintained.

Referring to the PanamaLeaks case, the PTI chairman charged that Nawaz Sharif was telling nothing about his off-shore assets and it would be a wonder of the Election Commission managed to get the related information from him.

Imran also called on the Election Commission to also put before the nation the details of assets of the members of the Prime Minister’s federal cabinet.

