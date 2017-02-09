PARACHINAR: The political administration on Wednesday foiled a terrorism bid and recovered a huge cache of arms from a vehicle and arrested four accused in the Kurram Agency, an official said.

Assistant Political Agent (APA) Shahid Ali Khan said the political administration on receiving information about an arms smuggling bid established checkpoints on various roads in the Kurram Agency.

He said personnel of the Levies force signalled a vehicle to stop at the Roza checkpoint in upper parts of Kurram Agency. The official said the driver instead sped away, adding that the personnel of the Levies force chased and intercepted the vehicle.

He added the Levies force recovered 39 projectiles and 45 fuses from the vehicle and arrested four smugglers. The official identified the arrested alleged arms traffickers as driver Muhammad Zaman, Rasheed, Sohail and Muhammad Tauseef. He said the arms were being transported from Shesho area in Lower parts of Kurram Agency to Ghuz Gari area on the border with Afghanistan.

