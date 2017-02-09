MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan: Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed six Afghan employees of the Red Cross delivering relief supplies in snowbound northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said, underscoring the dangers faced by aid workers in the war-battered country.

Two other Red Cross workers were missing in the incident in the volatile province of Jowzjan, the international charity said. The Red Cross convoy, comprising three drivers and five field officers, came under attack while they were carrying relief supplies to a restive area badly affected in recent days by heavy snowfall. "This is a despicable act," said Monica Zanarelli, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan.

"Nothing can justify the murder of our colleagues and dear friends."

ICRC president Peter Maurer denounced the killings as a "huge tragedy", saying it appeared to be a deliberate attack on the charity’s staff. Jowzjan police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani told AFP that Islamic State fighters had killed the aid workers. "Daesh fighters are active in the area," he said, using the Arabic acronym by which IS is commonly known in the area.

"We had previously repeatedly warned them not to go to such dangerous areas under Daesh control."

Turkistani said the bodies of the six workers had been brought to a provincial hospital. Some of the bodies had multiple bullet wounds and had been shot from close range in the head and chest, Fraidoon Habib, director of the hospital, told AFP.

The killings come after a Spanish employee of the ICRC was abducted on December 19 when workers from the charity were travelling between the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and the neighbouring volatile Taliban hotbed of Kunduz. He was released nearly a month later, but ICRC and local officials did not say how he was freed or who was behind the abduction.

The ICRC, which has been operating in Afghanistan for decades, did not say how the latest incident would impact them. "At this point, it’s premature for us to determine the impact of this appalling incident on our operations in Afghanistan," Zanarelli said.

"We want to collect ourselves as a team and support each other in processing this incomprehensible act and finding our two unaccounted for colleagues."

