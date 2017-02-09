ISLAMABAD: Almost 248 police officials who took part in 1992 and 1996 Karachi operations were killed; however, so far only six killers of these cops have been convicted.

A total of 378 accused were arrested. Challans submitted in 121 cases out of which in six cases killers have been convicted whereas a total of 55 accused acquitted and the remaining 60 are still under trial.

Even otherwise, Karachi remained the most troubled area for the police officials.Official statistics show that from 1995 till 2016, almost 1,488 policemen were killed in the Karachi Range. Although, the most number of cops – 261 — were killed in 1995 yet otherwise 2012, 2013 and 2014 were the worst years for the Karachi Police with 123, 165 and 136 killings respectively.

The ongoing Rangers’ led operation appears to have been a blessing even for the Karachi Police as killings of cops in the city had drastically reduced in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, only 29 policemen were killed whereas this figure was 67 in 2015.

The official data shows that a total of 261 policemen were killed in 1995; 58 were murdered in 1996; 74 in 1997; 97 in 1998; 59 in 1999; 49 in 2000; 58 in 2001; 14 in 2002; 19 in 2003; 23 in 2004; 24 in 2005; 40 in 2006; 51 in 2007; 48 in 2008; 41 in 2009; 49 in 2010; 53 in 2011; 123 in 2012; 165 in 2013; 136 in 2014; 67 in 2015; and 29 in 2016.

Outside Karachi in Sindh, Larkana appears to be the most dangerous place for policemen from 2001 till 2016. Each year’s number of policemen killed in Larkana district during the period (from 2001 till 2016) is 8; 7; 17; 1; 6; 4; 11; 21; 13; 13; 13; 8; 13; 20; 10; 9; and 5 respectively.

These figures show that the most difficult time for the Larkana police has been from 2007 to 2014 — the period during which the killing of policemen remained high.

Otherwise, in the Hyderabad district, the police had a bad time really in 2014 when a total of 27 cops got killed. On Tuesday, the Sindh IGP AD Khawaja urged upon the need for reforming the police, recalling that in the mid-90s, the police had effectively dealt with the violence and killings in Karachi.

He said that the police had done all that without the help of the Rangers or the army. But, he lamented, after that, it turned into a political game which led to the killing of police officers not only on its streets but inside mosques and imambargahs too.

He added that hundreds of policemen who had participated in the operation against violence in Karachi were killed one after the other but nobody spoke out for them.Two or three policemen were being murdered every day but nobody dared to raise their voice against it, he lamented, adding that while these cops were being killed, the murderers were comfortably sitting in the corridors of power.

0



0







Only six killers of 248 cops in Karachi convicted so far was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185073-Only-six-killers-of-248-cops-in-Karachi-convicted-so-far/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Only six killers of 248 cops in Karachi convicted so far" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185073-Only-six-killers-of-248-cops-in-Karachi-convicted-so-far.