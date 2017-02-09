Shun plot, be helpful and patient: PM

Inspects Bhikki power plant; says what should we do if not cut ribbons; international media, financial institutions acknowledging marked improvement in Pak economy; past rulers were more interested in kickbacks; Shahbaz says new records of speedy completion of projects being set

SHEIKHUPURA/LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday asked his political rivals to avoid conspiracies and support the government in carrying forward the development agenda. He also advised them to stay patient.

He said the PML-N government was totally different from those previously in power, who were more interested in kickbacks, commissions and setting up expensive projects.“Those who work hard inaugurate projects,” he said in a jibe at his opponents. “What should we do, if not cut the ribbons,” he remarked, asking the political rivals to tolerate.

He added that the people needed to see a wide difference in the approach between the PML-N government and others and judge for themselves who were really serving them.The prime minister said his government was committed to progress and development and undertaking a string of projects across the country to boost economy, generate employment and reduce poverty.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after reviewing the pace of progress at the LNG-powered Bhikki power plant. It has a total capacity of 1,180MW and would be fully operational by the year-end. Almost 84 percent work has been completed and the plant would start producing 716MW initially before the summer this year.

Nawaz said he visited the project site only a year ago, which was located between the fields; however, a huge infrastructure had cropped up in a short span of time. The pace of progress on the project was very impressive and unbelievable, and would be known in future for being very cost-effective.

The prime minister said had the pace of development and progress initiated by him in the early 90s allowed to continue unhindered, the country would have been among the developed countries. Citing various energy and infrastructure projects launched across the country, Nawaz said the government was working hard to turn around the national economy.

The prime minister said Pakistan was about to be declared a failed state when he took over in 2013 with the economy on the verge of collapse; however, the situation had changed in a short span of three years.

“The world today has a very positive opinion and is looking forward to see it emerge as a booming economy,” he said.In his address, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said new records of speedy completion of projects were being set in the power sector with unprecedented transparency and quality standards. He added that the prime minister gave the vision of gas-based power plants projects in March 2015 and the projects with collective capacity of 3,600MW were in final stages of completion at Bhikki, Baloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah.

Shahbaz said the historic role played by the prime minister in the completion of power projects would be remembered forever.

The Bhikki power plant has one of the most efficient and modern gas-powered turbines that produce electricity without any wastage and are also environment-friendly. It is estimated that the power project due to its low cost and efficient plant machinery will save around Rs250 billion over a period of 30 years.

Separately, the prime minister said the federal and provincial governments needed to work hand-in-hand on matching grant basis to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as improving the living standard of the people was his mission.

He was presiding over a meeting which reviewed the progress on Prime Minister’s Sustainable Goals Development Programme at the Governor’s House, Lahore.The sectoral SDG programme includes electrification schemes, rehabilitation of electricity distribution infrastructure, gas and natural resources, construction of new and up-gradation of existing schools, basic health units and regional health centres, up-gradation of existing health facilities, construction and rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads.

Nawaz was briefed on the progress on different development projects under the programme. During his stay in the provincial capital, the prime minister offered condolence to Governor Rafique Rajwana on the sad demise of his nephew Ilyas Rajwana.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds from Islamabad: The prime minister impressed upon his detractors to stop hatching conspiracies as the country is moving ahead on the path of development, progress and prosperity. He said he was happy over reaping the fruit of hard work.

Nawaz Sharif said his vision was to add 30,000MW to meet the future needs of the country. He said today the cost of production of electricity was only Rs6.36 per unit, while in the past the price per unit was as high as Rs36 through furnace oil. He said with power generation from coal, the price of production would further drop. He said lowering the electricity prices was among his top priorities. He said the farmers were already being provided power at Rs5.35 per unit, and added that his government was looking forward to further reducing the cost to Rs2 or Rs3 per unit.

The prime minister said his government was committed to progress and development and undertaking a string of projects across the country to boost the national economy, generate employment and reduce poverty. He said the Bhikki power project would be known in the times ahead for being very cost-effective. He said apart from development projects, his government was also working hard to turn around the national economy. He cited a number of leading international publications, including the CNN, Economist, Bloomberg, etc. and international financial institutions who were acknowledging the marked improvement in economy and the country’s bright future ahead.

Nawaz said when he took over in 2013, Pakistan was about to be declared a failed state, with its economy on the verge of collapse, however, in a short span of three years, the entire situation has changed. “The world today has a very positive opinion and was looking forward to see it emerge as a booming economy,” he said. The premier said it would not only bring a good name to the country, but also benefit its people.

Nawaz said when he took oath of office in 2013, he had a very clear understanding of the challenges ahead and knew that very difficult decisions were needed to be taken to reverse the downward slide. He said he never lied to the nation and never made any false promise and the people of the country were now a witness that all his promises of putting an end to loadshedding and completion of road networks were being fulfilled. He said he was confident that soon the country would get an additional 10,000MW electricity. He said the transmission line to deliver the power generated to the national grid was already completed. He said the Bhikki plant also boasted two largest reservoirs for HSD that would be used to run the plant. He expressed the hope that soon he, along with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, would visit the project site again to inaugurate it.

