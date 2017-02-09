ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Javed Malik held a detailed meeting with Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday and discussed with him the various initiatives to expand business, trade and commerce relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Javed said after the success of Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference in Islamabad, a large delegation of Bahraini and Gulf-based businessmen would visit Pakistan next month to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the proposals shared by the ambassador and underscored the importance of effective trade diplomacy to pave the way for expanding trade relations between the two countries.

0



0







Bahraini business delegation due next month: Javed Malik was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185068-Bahraini-business-delegation-due-next-month-Javed-Malik/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bahraini business delegation due next month: Javed Malik" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185068-Bahraini-business-delegation-due-next-month-Javed-Malik.