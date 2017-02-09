MINGORA: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Malakand Range, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday said that crackdown against the anti-social elements and criminals would continue.

Talking to reporters at his office, DIG Akhtar Hayat Khan said that the police force was ready to face any challenge to maintain peace in the region. Stern action against the anti-state elements would be taken, he added.

The official said that the police had arrested 139 proclaimed offenders and 1601 suspected persons during action against the outlaws in Malakand Division. The police had also seized 21 Kalashnikovs, 64 shot guns, nine other rifles, 176 pistols, 47 magazines, 700 kilograms of explosives, 132 safety fuse, 239 detonators, 52 dynamites, 173kg of hashish, one kg heroin and 1417 bottles of liquor.

