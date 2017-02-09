KARACHI: The Literary and Public Society (LPSS) of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) recently conducted the College of Business Management Model United Nations, 2017 (CBMUN’17).

Students from different schools, colleges and universities engaged in negotiations as diplomats to talk about global controversies. The event was organised to create an awareness about the prevalent world issues among the students.

The primary aim of the event was to bring students of Pakistan under one platform, where they could discuss the world issues and come up with solutions for them in order to become ambassadors of peace, harmony and justice for the world leadership.

CBMUN’17 accepted applications from some of the most reputed institutions of Karachi this year, including the Institute of Business Administration, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, National University of Science and Technology, Karachi University, The City School, Beaconhouse School System, Mama Parsi School, Habib University, Whales College, Bai Virbaiji Soparivala Parsi High School, Bahria University and many other institutions.

CBMUN’17 included the following committees this year: 1. Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM), 2. Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), 3. Special, Political and Decolonization Committee (SPECPOL), 4. UN Security Council (UNSC), 5. Pakistan National Assembly (PNA), 6. UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), 7. UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), 8. World Trade Organization (WTO), 9. Underworld Mob Wars (UMW), and 10. UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Committee.

CBMUN’17 also hosted some interesting social events like a musical evening, named “Hymn of the Harmony”, which featured a perfect blend of two genres by Sabri Brothers and Umair Jaswal.

