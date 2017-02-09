ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan submitted a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday praying for annulment of a disqualification reference pending against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which could not decide the matter within the stipulated time of 90 days.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC would hear this petition today (Thursday). This reference was filed with the Speaker National Assembly (NA) by the ruling PML-N MNAs seeking disqualification of Imran Khan. Speaker then referred the matter to ECP for decision.

PTI chairman in his recent petition has cited Speaker NA, ECP, MNA Muhammad Tallal Chuadhry, MNA Daniyal Aziz, MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and MNA Maryam Aurangazeb as respondents.

The petitioner adopted that the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq forwarded a disqualification reference against him to the ECP that is based on mala fide.

Under article 63 (2) if speaker could not decide a reference within 30 days it automatically gets transferred to the ECP.

Article 63 (2) reads: “if any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the ECP within thirty days and if he fails to do so within the period, it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission”.

The petitioner further adopted that after a reference forwarded to the ECP, the ECP is bound to decide this within 90 days time. Since this reference was forwarded to ECP on September 5, 2016, the adjudication time expired on December 4, 2016. The petitioner has prayed to the court to declare the proceedings pending before the ECP null & void.

