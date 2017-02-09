GENEVA: The UN appealed on Wednesday for $2.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to millions of people in war-ravaged Yemen this year, warning the country could soon face famine.

"Two years of war have devastated Yemen and millions of children, women and men desperately need our help," warned UN humanitarian aid chief Stephen O’Brien in a statement.

"Without international support, they may face the threat of famine in the course of 2017 and I urge donors to sustain and increase their support to our collective response."

The appeal from UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations aims to gather funds to help some 12 million of the nearly 19 million people expected to need assistance across Yemen this year.

The poor Arab country has been engulfed in war for years, but the conflict escalated dramatically in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched air raids against Huthi rebels, who had taken over the capital and seized swathes of the country’s centre and north.

