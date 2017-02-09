KIROV/MOSCOW, Russia: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year’s presidential election after a court on Wednesday found him guilty of embezzlement.

Navalny, who has made a name for himself exposing official corruption, said he would still compete in the presidential race, but it was not immediately clear if that was legally possible.

"What we are seeing now is a sort of telegram sent from the Kremlin, saying that they believe that I, my team, and the people whose views I voice, are too dangerous to allow us to take part in the election campaign," Navalny said.

"We don’t recognise this ruling. I have every right to take part in the election according to the constitution and I will do so," he told reporters in the courtroom, moments after the verdict was handed down.

The court, in the provincial city of Kirov, found Navalny guilty of embezzlement in relation to a timber firm called Kirovles, and gave him a five year suspended prison sentence. It also fined him 500,000 roubles ($8,442.04).

Late last year, Navalny announced a plan to run for president in 2018, when Vladimir Putin’s current term expires.

Putin has not said if he will seek a new term, though most Kremlin-watchers expect him to run.

0



0







Navalny spurns Kremlin was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185041-Navalny-spurns-Kremlin/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Navalny spurns Kremlin" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185041-Navalny-spurns-Kremlin.