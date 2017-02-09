KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski crashed out of Sofia Open in Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The fourth seed pair of Aisam and Matkowski, ranked 37 and 31, respectively, was beaten by unseeded duo of Mariusz Fyrstenberg from Poland and Martin Klizan from Slovakia, ranked 73 and 213, respectively, 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 14-16 in the first round of men’s doubles category in this ATP-250 championship.

