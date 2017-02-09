Print Story
'100 percent' Lahm calls time on career
BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s captain Philipp Lahm, who announced on Tuesday he will retire from all football at the end of the season, is one of the greatest defenders of his generation.
He will stand down in June, just a few months shy of his 34th birthday, with Bayern currently bidding to win a fifth straight German league title.
But his crowning glory was nearly three years prior when he led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title.
At Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana he joined an elite club of 20 World Cup winning captains, which puts him up with Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore.