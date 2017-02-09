TOKYO: The chairman of the Japanese golf club set to host the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said they are bewildered by requests to lift its ban on women becoming full members.

Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, postponed a decision to review its membership policy following a board meeting on Tuesday after the club came under fire from Tokyo’s female governor Yuriko Koike.

The governor said she felt “uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in the 21st century,” while the International Olympic Committee also expressed concerns about the rule.

Tokyo organisers have also filed a written request to the golf club to change the rule, a Tokyo 2020 official told AFP on Wednesday.

0



0







Japan golf club ‘baffled’ over sexism row was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185022-Japan-golf-club-baffled-over-sexism-row/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Japan golf club ‘baffled’ over sexism row" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185022-Japan-golf-club-baffled-over-sexism-row.