KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chong Wei was Wednesday threatening to cut ties with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as relations become strained in the wake of the world number one’s latest injury.

The 34-year-old will be out for weeks after he slipped at the new Academy Badminton Malaysia on Saturday, missing next month’s prestigious All England Championship where he would have been gunning for fourth title.

Lee had complained to the association’s technical director Morten Frost and BAM general manager Lawrence Chew about the new centre’s slippery court mats but said nothing had been done.

Lee, who has signalled he may retire this year, reportedly tore a medial collateral ligament in his left knee as he slipped and fell awkwardly.

Lee told AFP Wednesday that the association’s president had told him that his issues would be settled, without going into further details.

“I don’t know. Let’s see how it goes,” Lee said when asked if he thought his complaints could be resolved.

“I’ve lost my patience with Morten. This injury is the last straw,” he was quoted as saying in The Star newspaper.

“What’s even more hurtful was the way Morten handled my injury. Instead of asking about my condition, he asked my coach whether I would retire... why? Doesn’t he want me to play on? I’m hurt.”

0



0







Lee lashes out at Malaysia association was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185019-Lee-lashes-out-at-Malaysia-association/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lee lashes out at Malaysia association" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185019-Lee-lashes-out-at-Malaysia-association.