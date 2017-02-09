PWF plans to send weightlifters abroad for training

KARACHI: In a bid to properly prepare for the tough international assignments in the next one and a half year, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) plans to send its top crop abroad for a few months of training next summer.

“After the Islamic Games we plan to send our top lot either to Iran or China for a few months training so that quality preparation could be made for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship this year and the subsequent events next year. The Commonwealth Championship would serve as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games,” PWF vice-president Rashid Malik told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

“Iran is very strong in weightlifting and it would be extremely good if we are able to send our players there. I have also got sources in China. Beijing University’s weightlifters are also good. The key for our weightlifters is to train with top standard players. Such an exercise motivates the players,” Malik conceded.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship would be held at Gold Coast, Australia, from September 3-9 this year, while the Commonwealth Games would be held at the same place from April 4-14 in 2018, as per the schedule.

“We have to feature in a handful of vital assignments in 2017 and 2018 and for this we need quality preparation. The summer would be vital for us,” Malik reiterated.

“Because of the load of weightlifters this time the Commonwealth Championship has been given a qualifying status for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. But it’s not a worry for us as five to six of our weightlifters are capable to qualify,” said Malik, who holds a post-graduate degree in weightlifting and coaching from Beijing University in 1992.

He said that Australia and India were the two leading sides of Commonwealth in weightlifting and he was confident that Pakistan could challenge them.

He said that the PWF had already sent its proposal to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and hopefully the federation would receive a positive response from the Board.

“The Board has told us that it would help us,” Malik said.

Although Pakistan had not won any medal in weightlifting in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Malik said that this time he was very much optimistic.

“In Glasgow too, our weightlifter Mohammad Shehzad was very close to winning the medal but unfortunately he did not get it in the end. But this time we have a few top young weightlifters who could reach the podium,” said Malik.

Pakistani weightlifters are undergoing training in Islamabad for the Islamic Games, also a tough target.

But Malik said that because of shortage of time it was not possible for the PWF to send its weightlifters abroad for training for the Islamic Games.

“There is no foreign tour in plans ahead of the Islamic Games as we have no time at our disposal,” Malik informed.

He said that 14 weightlifters were in the camp at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, adding that proper trials would be held on March 1 so that the final team could be picked for the Islamic Games which are pencilled in for May 12-22 in the Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Pakistan would be sending weightlifters to Islamic Games in all eight weights. About medal chances in the Islamic Games, Malik said that no doubt it would be a tough event.

“You know Iran and Egypt are very strong and so is Uzbekistan. Iran, in particular, is hard to beat in heavyweights. In light weights we have a chance to perform,” Malik appended.

Before the Islamic Games, Pakistan are due to feature in the Asian Championship to be held in Ashgabat from April 22-28. The 2018 most pressing assignment would be the Asian Games which would be hosted by Indonesia in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

