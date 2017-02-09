Pak Women tame BD in Women’s World Cup Qualifier

COLOMBO: Pakistan and Sri Lanka powered to big wins with fine all-round performances, even as India and South Africa notched their second victories in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 146 runs in what is the biggest victory in terms of runs in the tournament so far, with pace bowler Inoshi Fernando ripping through the Ireland top order to finish with three for 21 and picking the ‘player of the match’ award.

Sri Lanka, which had lost to India by 114 runs in an earlier Group A match on Tuesday, took control early on. Left-hander Prasadani Weerakkodi (61) and Dilani Manodara (53 not out) helped post a total of 239 for eight, after which Fernando helped reduce Ireland to 27 for four. Sri Lanka kept up the pressure to bowl out Ireland for 93 in 36.1 overs

At the P. Sara Stadium, Pakistan was bowled out for 227 in 50 overs but had little problem defending the total. Bismah Maroof (35), Ayesha Zafar (34), Rabiya Shah (34) and Aliya Riaz (31) all chipped in for Pakistan, which won by 67 runs.

Pakistan, which had lost its opening Group B match to South Africa, then dismissed Bangladesh for 160 in 49.3 overs. Nigar Sultana (41) and Sanjida Islam (34) got some runs for Bangladesh but Pakistan leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima (three for 28) struck at crucial junctures to wrest the initiative.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir took two for 19 to reach 100 ODI wickets and become the first from her country and sixth overall to reach a double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs in ODIs. She has scored 1185 runs in 92 matches and now has exactly 100 wickets.

Sana Mir said: “At one point we were thinking we could touch 250. But then the Bangladesh spinners came in and they bowled in very good areas, very disciplined. That’s something we need to improve.”

South Africa defeated Scotland by six wickets with Chloe Tryon impressing once again with the bat. The 23-year-old all-rounder knocked up an unbeaten 45 as South Africa chased down a target of 143 with almost 17 overs to spare.

Tryon, who had produced a brisk 79 against Pakistan, once again ensured there were no setbacks after South Africa was 79 for four at one stage. She added 64 for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Trisha Chetty (35 not out).

Earlier, Kari Anderson top-scored for Scotland with 50 but South Africa had already taken charge with pace bowlers Shabnam Ismail and Abyabonga Khaka sharing five wickets and captain Dane van Niekerk picking a couple of wickets with her leg-spin bowling.

India scored a nine-wicket win over Thailand to also complete its second triumph.

The top four teams from the tournament qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 to be held in England and Wales in June-July as well as for the ICC Women’s Championship. All qualifiers for the Super Six stage are assured of ODI status for the next four-year cycle.

