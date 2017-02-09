HYDERABAD, India: Coach Chandika Hathurusingha called on Wednesday for Bangladesh to be given more Test matches, saying the reluctance of other teams to find time in their schedules was holding back his team’s progress in five-day cricket.

Speaking on the eve of his team’s debut Test in India, Hathurusingha said Bangladesh would only be able to replicate their upturn in one-day cricket by exposure to high-pressure situations in the longest format.

His call received backing from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who said the tourists were not lacking in skill but needed more matches to build up their confidence.

“Playing more five-day cricket is the only way we can improve,” Hathurusingha told reporters on the eve of the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

Hathurusingha said Bangladesh’s batsmen had proved their worth in limited-overs cricket but needed more challenges such as the Hyderabad Test to learn how “to concentrate for a long time and play under pressure”.

0



0







Coach says BD need more Tests to improve was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185009-Coach-says-BD-need-more-Tests-to-improve/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Coach says BD need more Tests to improve" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185009-Coach-says-BD-need-more-Tests-to-improve.