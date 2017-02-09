MANSEHRA: An influential 28-member influential committee of Lower Kohistan has announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The members of the committee led by Maulana Abdul Kareem Dad, son of former JUI-F MNA Maulana Abdul Hakeem, met Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in Peshawar in the presence of MPA from Lower Kohistan Abdul Haq and divisional president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Zargul Khan, and announced joining the PTI.

“It is a breakthrough for PTI party. We have managed to penetrate into the stronghold of JUI-F in Kohistan,” Zargul Khan told reporters here.He said that 28-member committee backed by the people of Lower Kohistan was influential and its nominated panel for national and provincial assemblies always won the general elections.

Zargul Khan also claimed that the PTI-led provincial government has succeeded to gain control over 8km disputed territory between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

