Leaders of all parties involved in corruption: PSP chief

PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzamin Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal said here Wednesday that there were corruption cases against the leaders of all major political parties in the country.

“All political parties are involved in corruption in one way or the other. Gaining power and transferring money to foreign countries is not a democratic system,” said the PSP chief while addressing the Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

A large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.He said the PSP’s mission is not to gain power and grab ministries, but to create and strengthen the real democratic system in Pakistan to empower the people at the grassroots.

Criticising the MQM, the PSP chief said he left the party when he was its senior leader and senator. “We did not compromise on the country’s integrity after MQM chief Altaf Hussain started issuing anti-state statements as we knew about the party’s connection with the RAW.

He thanked the PHC Bar Association and lawyers’ community for inviting him to address the bar. Earlier, PHC Bar Association President Muzammil Khan welcomed the PSP chief and assured cooperation of the lawyers to the party if it worked for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

Mustafa Kamal, accompanied by his party activists, is on his first visit to Peshawar after founding the PSP. In the evening on Wednesday, he met senior journalists at the Karachi Press Club to have an open discussion on issues facing the country and the people.

