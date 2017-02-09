Mir Ali tribesman living in the face of adversity

MIRANSHAH: Sitting on a broken stool, 55-year old Azeem Khan prepares and serves tea to turban-wearing elders and young men sitting around him. His customers enjoy not only his tea, but also his jokes.

Some of his customers sit on an under-construction wall because they did not find space to sit in the charpoys at Azeem’s small teashop in Mir Ali in North Waziristan Agency.He has kept over a dozen cups, two kettles, milk and tea leaves on a small table in front of his gas cylinder used for cooking. The customers wait for their turn to buy tea.

The teashop is the second one set up by Azeem. One is in front of his old outlet called Khateeb Hotel, which was demolished in the military operation. The other is his one-room hotel at Pasti Ada in Mir Ali.

The authorities have stopped construction work on the Farabi Model School and Degree College and Al-Falah Public School near Azeem’s makeshift hotel. He was hoping that completion of the two educational institutions would help educate the village children and also promote his hotel.

Azeem, also known as Mama, said he was living in a rented house in Patoe Kalay in Naurang, Lakki Marwat district after displacement. “I went to my village two months ago and ever since am earning for my family comprising wife and six children,” remarked Azeem. .

Mama is also waiting for the survey team to assess the losses of locals. He said that one room of his house collapsed but he has installed a tent and now they live in the second room that is partially damaged.

All his children have stopped going to school and now help him in selling tea. He sells a cup of tea for Rs10. Though his earning is not sufficient, he tries to manage his expenditures. Earlier, he had a healthy cow but he sold it to meet the expenditures.

“Now I milk the cow, which is calf of the previous cow that I had. I used to get 15kg milk from the previous cow, but now he gets less than 2kg from the current one.One of his elder sons was a college student but he has also given up education.

Azeem Khan has a dream of educating his children. He is sure his sons would get jobs after receiving proper education so that they could lead a respectable life in society. Though he is facing tough times, his hopes are not dwindling.

