NOWSHERA: The seventh death anniversary of great Pashto poet, journalist and nationalist politician, Ajmal Khattak, was marked here.

A special function was arranged at the tomb of the poet in his hometown, Akora Khattak, in Nowshera district. A number of poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other parts of the country had turned up at the event.

In attendance were central Secretary General of Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Abdul Lateef Afridi, other leaders and workers of the Pakhtun nationalist party. The ANP leaders and other poets placed a floral wreath at the grave of Ajmal Khattak and offered dua.

The function was divided into two parts. Quran Khwani was offered in the part of the function. Papers were read out on the life and political struggle of the late politician in the second part of the event. A poetry recital session was arranged as well. Mian Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest. Abdul Lateef Afridi presided over the function.

Muhammad Jan Jehangir, Shams Buneri, Professor Danish Khan of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal, Khan Zaman Kakar of Balochistan, Dr Irfan Khattak, Khan Muhammad Tanha and others read out papers and poetic verses to pay tributes to the late nationalist politician.

Mian Inftikhar Hussain offered glowing tributes to Ajmal Khattak for his political and literary services. “He was a man of knowledge and used to be well aware of the happenings not only of the region but also other parts of the world,” said the ANP leader. Mian Iftikhar said Ajmal Khattak had a long history of struggle against the British. He continued with this struggle even after independence, he added.

