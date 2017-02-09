CM orders SIDB merger into EZDMC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed officials to merge Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) into Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC).

Chairing a meeting of the EZDMC at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Wednesday, he directed provision of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate to be produced from the natural gas. The chief minister said that the western route was part of the CPEC and was reflected in the previous Joint Coordination Committee meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We have no objection to any route of the CPEC but certainly we have a principled stand that the rights of the backward areas should be protected and a road should pass through these areas under CPEC,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said his government succeeded to include seven mega projects in the CPEC and some other projects would be negotiated in the next meeting. He said that projects that might not become part of the CPEC would be marketed in the Beijing Road-Show in March.

“The Chinese government has agreed to invest billions of dollars in multiple projects. The investment would come through Chinese Company,” he added. He said he had suggested to the Chinese companies to collaborate with the Pakistani investors.

The chief minister directed officials to work out how to involve the Pakistani investors in the projects, directing for the formation of committee of EZDMC Board of Directors to plan commercialisation at the spare property in different Industrial Estates and this should be reported to him in the next meeting of the BoD of EZDMC.

Pervez Khattak said the province had the capacity to attract investors and stabilize its position through foreign investors. He said that his government would bring legislations to make the development process durable and sustainable. The chief minister sought a proposal for extension of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate through conversion of natural gas for production of electricity.

