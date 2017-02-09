Court stays LRH Academic Council policy implementation

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stayed the implementation of new policy on promotions and appointments of the Academic Council of the Lady Ready Hospital (LRH) till the next order of the court.

A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Ghazanfar Khan also issued notice to Board of Governors (BoG) of the LRH to submit a reply in a writ petition challenging the new policy for the LRH Academic Council.

The court stayed the policy and decisions taken on January 4 by the Academic Council in a writ petition filed by Dr Mahfooz Hussain through his lawyers Shumail Ahmad Butt and Hazrat Bilal.

The lawyers submitted that the petitioner doctor is a senior professor at the Ophthalmology Department of the hospital. They pointed out that the selection committee had twice approved his appointment as chairman of the department, but astonishingly the BoG chairman refused to appoint him as chairman of the department.

The lawyers submitted that the petitioner was being discriminated as he had also filed various writ petitions against the hospital management and had also challenged the appointment of chairman of the Ophthalmology Department of the hospital in the high court. It was also pointed out that the high court had issued stay order in the appointment of chairman of the Ophthalmology Department and the petition was pending.

