KP govt forms committee to consider upgradation of cops’ pay-scales

Police want better pay, increased package for martyrs like Punjab

PESHAWAR: Finally, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a high-level committee of ministers and senior bureaucrats to consider the upgradation of the pay-scales of junior cops.

The committee was directed to present a report within 15 days.The committee was constituted after the inspector general of police wrote letters to the provincial government on a number of occasions to ask for upgrading the pay-scale of constable from BPS-5 to BPS-7, head constable from BPS-7 to BPS-9 and assistant sub-inspector from BPS-9 to BPS-11.

The IGP in his last letter sent on January 30 also demanded the government to increase the compensation package for the families of the martyred policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Rs3 million to Rs10 million so that it is equal to the amount paid to heirs of fallen cops belonging to the Punjab and Islamabad Police.

The three provincial cabinet members in the committee are Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, Muzaffar Sayyid and Mushtaq Ghani, who respectively belong to the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Other members include the secretary home and tribal affairs, secretary finance and assistant inspector general of police (finance).

The KP Police sent letters to the PTI-led coalition government in December 2016 and on January 30, 2017, asking it to bring the pay-scales of constables, head constables and ASIs as well as the compensation package for the martyrs on a par with that of Punjab and Islamabad Police.

The issue was also taken up in mid-2016 but the then KP chief secretary returned the proposal citing the reason that there is no such precedent in other provinces.“The previous chief secretary had returned the case on the plea that these grades can only be revised in consonance with other provinces. Now the government of Punjab and federal government have upgraded the ranks of constable, head constable and ASI. This has created a sense of deprivation in the junior ranks of police which needs your personal intervention,” said the letter of IGP Nasir Khan Durrani to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in January.

The letter added that there is a huge difference between the “Shuhada Package” offered by the KP Police and Punjab Police to their martyred cops. “Although KP Province being a war theatre, the package in the province should have been commensurate with the risk but unfortunately it is the other way round,” stated the letter to the provincial government. The letter demanded the government to bring the martyrs package on a par with the Punjab Police.

