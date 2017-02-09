PTI has failed to deliver in KP: Hoti

LAKKI MARWAT: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti has said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed to deliver in the terrorism-affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a public meeting in Naurang town on Wednesday, he asked the people of Punjab and other provinces not to give any weight to the false claims of Imran Khan as he wanted to deceive the people of Punjab and Sindh like he did in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to become prime minister.

“The PTI-led government is not concerned about the deprivations of Pakhtuns rather its leadership is making efforts to get sympathies of the people of Punjab,” he said. He said that disunity among Pakhtuns was the main hurdle in their development.

Haider Hoti stressed the need for bringing unity in Pakhtuns and raise awareness among them for their rights. Referring to a statement of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak that the politics of ANP came to an end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former chief minister said that such public gatherings were enough to prove that ANP had strong roots in masses and would clean sweep general elections in 2018.

“Through forging unity, we can stop the leaders from Punjab and other provinces to grab power in Pakhtunkhwa and usurp the rights of Pakhtuns,” he maintained.He also made it clear that his party would continue struggle to achieve the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in China- Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that Pakhtuns were justified to ask the federal government why it was not constructing motorways and setting up industrial zones in their province. “After a visit to China Pervez Khattak has kept a mum over CPEC while the reason behind PTI chief Imran Khan’s silence over ignoring Pakhtuns in multi-billion project was that he (Imran Khan) could not afford to alienate the people of Punjab,” he added.

The former chief minister supported the merger of Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying it would raise Pakhtuns strength in Parliament and their share in resources. “ANP will soon start arranging public meetings and jirgas in tribal areas to muster support of tribesmen,” he announced.

He said that the backward southern districts, including Lakki Marwat, were given due share in uplift funds. He said that several mega projects including bridges and colleges were completed in the district at the cost of billions of rupees. MPA Sardar Hussain Babak, Aimal Wali Khan, former MPA Yasmeen Zia and Sadruddin also spoke on the occasion.

