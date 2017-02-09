2 minor girls among 4 killed in Malakand road accident

BATKHELA: Four persons, including two minor girls, were killed and 23 persons sustained injuries in a road accident at Peeran area in Malakand Agency on Wednesday.

Officials said that a Mardan- bound passenger vehicle and a car plunged into a ravine after a collision. As a result, Sana Bibi, Shahida Bib, driver Subhanuddin and Faizan Ali were killed on the spot while 23 persons including 11 children sustained injuries.

The injured including Shamsher Ali, Abdul Ilyas, Qasim Khan, Israr Khan, Farvin Bibi, Shad Begum, Saifullah, Muhammad Raziq Khan, Zar Dost, Gul Resha Bibi, Fahmidad Bibi, Abdul Akbar, Karim and others were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela wherefrom three of them were taken to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.

It was learnt that Sana Bibi, Shahida Bibi and 19 of the injured were members of a same family. They were on the way to Katlang in Mardan to attend a wedding ceremony.

Following the incident, Assistant Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan along with other officials reached the accident spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

