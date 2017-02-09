Rawalpindi

A public awareness seminar on security features of currency notes was held at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Tuesday.

Dr Naheed Zia Khan Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was the chief guest and Imad Kasir, assistant chief manager in SBP was the guest speaker of the session.

Imad Kasir briefed students and the faculty about the security features, characteristics and composition of Pakistani currency. Addressing the seminar, the SBP executive said that Pakistan’s currency notes had the world’s best security features and their duplication was yet impossible due to geometrical features, electrotype watermarks, rainbow printing, ant-scan areas, cylinder mold and several other hidden features.

The awareness session ended with a vote of thanks by Dean Dr Naheed Zia. She appreciated the efforts of SBP. In the end the university souvenir was also presented to the honourable guest as a token of appreciation.

