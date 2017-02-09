Govt kicks off project to formulate National Transport Policy

Islamabad

After making $51 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) operational, Pakistan on Tuesday kicked off two years project to formulate the National Transport Policy (NTP) with grant money of $15.4 million from UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) for future requirements of the country.

Under this policy framework, all rail, road, air and sea linkages will be developed in synergised manner for organising traffic on all avenues which is expected to increase in coming years. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will administer this technical project of formulating the NTP.

According to announcement made by the ADB here on Tuesday, the government kicked off a two-year project to formulate the NTP which will cover railways, roads, ports and shipping, aviation and logistics services. The project seeks to create a safe, efficient and sustainable transport system to realise Pakistan’s Vision 2025. Pakistan envisages a comprehensive national transport policy and master plan that will help cut travel time and costs. It will boost the country’s economic outlook by positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for trade and business.

The government of United Kingdom through its DFID is funding this project under its Pakistan Economic Corridors Programme (PECP). This project will be administered by the ADB. The NTP complements co-financing by DFID and ADB for roads in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The DFID and ADB are also supporting Sindh and Punjab to develop more commercially viable public private partnerships so that more private finance is available to meet Pakistan’s infrastructure needs.

At the project inception workshop held in Islamabad, Joanna Reid, Head of DFID Pakistan, and Werner E Liepach, Country Director of the ADB, joined Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, to underscore the importance of an effective transport policy that will facilitate more local and regional trade, create jobs and boost economic growth.

In his remarks, Ahsan Iqbal said, “With the substantial expected investment in infrastructure under CPEC in the coming years and increased proposed development in infrastructure projects to meet the targets set in FYP 2013-18 and Vision 2025, it is extremely important that we formulate a transport policy which not only addresses the transport sector issues but is inclusive and all stakeholders are taken on board.”

Talking about the initiative, Joanna Reid, Head of DFID Pakistan, said, “The NTP will complement government efforts to improve transport and trade infrastructure. This will improve local and regional trade. Well planned, safe, better maintained and regionally connected transport infrastructure is the key to unlocking the economic growth potential of Pakistan. The new policy should work for all Pakistanis including women and girls and it should be climate smart to truly meet Pakistan’s Vision 2025.”

Werner E Liepach, ADB Country Director, said that inefficiencies in the performance of the transport sector costs Pakistan’s economy 4-6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) every year. ADB and other partners have been assisting Pakistan address the transport infrastructure deficit, but such infrastructure investment needs to be backed with the institutional improvement and policy intervention.

0



0







Govt kicks off project to formulate National Transport Policy was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184986-Govt-kicks-off-project-to-formulate-National-Transport-Policy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt kicks off project to formulate National Transport Policy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184986-Govt-kicks-off-project-to-formulate-National-Transport-Policy.