Bahria University celebrates 17th Foundation Day

Islamabad: Bahria University (BU) Foundation Day falls on February 7. The university was established on February 7, 2000 by the Pakistan Navy through a Presidential Ordinance.

To mark this milestone, BU Rector Admiral (r) Tanveer Faiz HI (M) gave direction to all constituent units to celebrate University Foundation Day this year on February 7. In order to celebrate 17th Foundation Day, many activities were undertaken by the all campuses of Bahria University.

The day was declared as ‘17th Foundation Day of Bahria University’ and all the campuses were decorated and national flag hoisting ceremony was held at all campuses/constituent units of Bahria University.

All the members including, directors, officers, faculty members and staff attended it and event concluded with ‘Dua’ ceremony.

While expressing his joy and proud for this great day, Pro Rector/ DG Campus Bahria University Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI(M) highlighted the success and innovations of BU which has excelled in various fields. He said that it was established back in 2000 with only three departments, five programmes and 711 students but now there are 20 departments and around 50 programmes offered by BU. Presently, there are more than 14,000 approx. students in all three campuses of BU.

He said that Pakistan Navy played a vital role in the success of the university. He thanked to Pakistan Navy for the entire corporation like providing piece of a land for building and other supports. Bahria University also takes care of poor and needy children. Every year BU awarded scholarships to needy and deserving students. It is first ever university of Pakistan where community support programme is linked with undergraduate degree."

