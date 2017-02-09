Fifth, eighth grade exams beginning today

Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education’s centralised annual examination of fifth grade and scholarship examination for eighth grade will begin today (Thursday).

The exams will continue until February 27 and that they all will they will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

According to FDE deputy director (examinations) Muhammad Irfan, the students of private educational institutions registered with the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority will also sit the examinations. A total of 500 merit scholarships (250 for girls and boys each) will be awarded to talented students on the basis of the results of the examinations subject to availability of funds.

Under the scholarship examination for eighth grade, the first paper is of General Science on Feb 9, second of Maths on Feb 13, third of English on Feb 15, fourth of History/Geography on February 17, fifth of Computer on Feb 20, sixth of Urdu on February 22, and the last one of Islamiyat/Nazra Moral Education on February 24. As for the centralised annual examination of fifth grade, the first paper will be of Maths on Feb 10, second of General Science on Feb 14, third of Social Studies on Feb 16, fourth of English on Feb 21, fifth of Islamiyat/Nazra Moral Education on Feb 23, and the last one of Urdu on Feb 27.

