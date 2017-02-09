Islamabad

Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting which reviewed weekly performance of the different directorates.

Director Generals and Directors of different formations briefed the CDA chairman about the targets achieved in the last week.

Sheikh Anser had started weekly meetings with senior officials following displeasure shown by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over performance of the authority.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the director enforcement informed the meeting that Enforcement Directorate is conducting anti-encroachment operations in the entire city without any discrimination. The meeting was briefed that actions are being taken against encroachers without any fear and favour.

The meeting was further informed that during the last week several depots of building material, kiosks and other encroachments from the greenbelts have been removed in addition to the actions taken against the markets encroachments and illegal constructions on government land. The meeting was also informed about steps taken by the Sanitation Directorate for improvement of overall cleanliness of the city. He was briefed that in addition to daily cleanliness operation, Sanitation Directorate has deputed its staff in different markets in two different shifts.

The director general environment informed the meeting that saplings of different plants are being planted at the greenbelts, median strips and busy intersections so that with arrival of spring season capital city could be bloomed up with different colours.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz was also informed about the progress of ongoing rehabilitation and up-gradation of road infrastructure of the city. He was further briefed that in order to improve the water supply all dysfunctional tube-wells have been repaired while strict action will be taken against illegal connections.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to make Islamabad a model city in line with the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, all formations of MCI and CDA should put their collective efforts so that residents of the city would observe significant change. The meeting was informed that the roads being repaired could not be carpeted due to rains spells.

