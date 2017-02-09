ICT Health Department facing shortage of staff

Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory Health Department has been facing shortage of staff for years for carrying out surveillance activities in the field to avoid dengue fever outbreak and for the purpose, the department deploys lady health workers and routine staff including sanitary and malaria inspectors in the field.

The ICT Health Department applied for NOC from Ministry of Interior in the beginning of January this year for induction of staff against posts lying vacant in the department along with fresh inductions but so far, it received no response in this regard.

The ICT Health Department sent a demand for as many as 170 personnel for strengthening surveillance against dengue fever in all 15 union councils in rural areas of Islamabad.

We have been facing acute shortage of staff for carrying out activities against dengue fever in the field and it has been observed in the past that surveillance activities against dengue fever could not be performed up to the standards only with the help of lady health workers and routine staff including malaria and sanitary inspectors, said Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani when contacted by ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said with the help of available sanitary and malaria staff, the ICT can form not more than 10 teams for carrying out preventive activities in the field and it is in no way sufficient for the purpose. A number of posts are lying vacant at the department and these should be filled on urgent basis for smooth working, he responded to a query.

It is important that population in the federal capital faced the worst ever dengue fever outbreak last year with not less than 2,600 confirmed patients of the infection that claimed six lives in rural areas in Islamabad. Well over 80 per cent of all cases were reported from rural areas in the federal capital.

To a query, Dr. Durrani said in the beginning of January this year, the ICT Health Department has applied for induction of staff including epidemiologists, entomologists, sanitary inspectors, sanitary patrols, fog machine operators along with surveillance officers to avoid dengue fever outbreak in future.

He said for carrying out surveillance activities against dengue fever in the field properly, the ICT Health Department requires the demanded staff till April this year. If we are provided the staff till April this year, we would be able to train and place teams in the field for surveillance activities well in time, he said.

