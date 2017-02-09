Islamabad

In order to ensure the employability of skilled youth, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has taken an initiative to engage a leading online employment agency.

In this connection, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been signed with Rozee.pk through which NAVTTC will share and make available the databank of its thousands of skilled graduates on the portals of Rozee.pk and this leading organization will exchange the Skill Jobs with NAVTTC for further dissemination to its graduates.

NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar A. Cheema, during the MoU signing ceremony, highlighted the initiative as a breakthrough in provision of greater employability opportunities to the skilled youth.

"We are committed to train more and more young boys and girls and ensure their employability so that they become useful citizens of the country and contribute towards its economy," he said. On the occasion, Monis Rahman, CEO Rozee.pk and Hassan Khurshid, regional head, were also present. They ensured their full cooperation in promoting and marketing TVET graduates for their employability in local and international job market.

0



0







MoU signed on employability of skilled youth was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184975-MoU-signed-on-employability-of-skilled-youth/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MoU signed on employability of skilled youth" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184975-MoU-signed-on-employability-of-skilled-youth.