A seminar on 'The Social Impacts of the Kashmir Issue,' was organised by National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), says a press release.

The seminar was chaired by NCSW chairman Dr. Nadeem, while, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir was the chief guest. Professor Ahsan Akbar, convener of Markazi Majlis-i-Quaid-i-Azam, delivered the keynote address. Representatives of NGOs, civil society, activists for human rights, students and officials of Capital Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) attended the seminar.

In his address NCSW chairman said that Jammu and Kashmir valley has turned into prison due to the Indian aggression. Their soldiers are brutally violating fundamental human rights and their atrocities are unbearable.

However, all these tactics cannot curb their basic rights of freedom. Pakistan is not only the lawyer of the Kashmiris but Pakistan is also a party for the Kashmir issue.

Therefore, a sound, united and prosperous Pakistan can ensure the freedom of the Kashmiris. The whole nation of Pakistan salutes all martyrs of Kashmir. Their social life has been completely destroyed due to Indian occupation. Excessive use of pellet guns, have martyred many people, made school going children's blind and lame.

The world has to play its role have to compelled India to abide by all the resolutions of United Nations to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. Soon, Kashmir will get independence and become a part of Pakistan. Other prominent speakers said that Kashmiri youth playing a vital role in the independence movement of Kashmir.

