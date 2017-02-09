Rawalpindi

A 15-day training workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah - Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Tuesday, with an aim to train farmers and float the idea of Hydroponic Agriculture among farmers.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the workshop while deans, directors, faculty members and 25 farmers from different areas of the counter including Multan, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Pakpatan, Attock and Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion.

The VC while addressing, suggested that hydroponic agriculture is an alternative mode of farming with great potential for high yields in the different regions of the country. He further said that crop growing in soil is difficult because it involves large space, a lot of labour and large volume of water and in some places like metropolitan areas, soil is not available for crop growing. He informed that Hydroponics also known as soil-less culture is a system of growing plants which can also reduce some problems that we experienced in growing crop in soil. It is a technology for growing plants in nutrient solutions with the use of any medium such as rock wool, coconut fiber etc. to provide mechanical support, he added.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad said Pakistan has great potential in the agriculture sector and bringing it along modern lines will ensure future food security. Vice Chancellor added that there is lot of potential of hydroponic farming to transform Pakistani agriculture. “Every year, we import vegetables from India. If the government takes an interest in promoting these new technologies, we would not need to import from other countries. In fact, the country could earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting to other countries”, he added.

He said the Hydroponic/Soilless System would be a milestone in increasing the capability of agro-products. He urged the faculty members to improve research capabilities and expressed his commitment to transferring this technology to Pakistani farmers so they may benefit from it. He said farmers should be trained to use new technologies to increase production rather than relying on traditional instruments.

It may be recalled that the certificate distribution ceremony will be held at Governor House, Lahore on Feb 16, 2017 and participants will receive their certificates from Governor of Punjab.

