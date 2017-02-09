Print Story
X
-
Protecting healthFebruary 09, 2017Print : Islamabad
While getting healthy is no easy chore, neither is staying that way. The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends:
Health Tips
* Avoid smoking and using tobacco.
* Follow a healthy-eating plan to protect your heart health and weight.
* Lose any excess weight through diet and regular exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise four-to-six days per week.
* Avoid tanning booths, and wear sunscreen daily.
* Get all recommended vaccinations, health screenings.