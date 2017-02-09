While getting healthy is no easy chore, neither is staying that way. The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends:

* Avoid smoking and using tobacco.

* Follow a healthy-eating plan to protect your heart health and weight.

* Lose any excess weight through diet and regular exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise four-to-six days per week.

* Avoid tanning booths, and wear sunscreen daily.

* Get all recommended vaccinations, health screenings.

