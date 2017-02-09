LAHORE

The outgoing batch of Government College University Lahore Fine Arts Department Wednesday put on display advertisement campaigns on social issues and brands as their final projects.

According to a press release, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the University’s Professor Abdus Salam, where the management of different organisations were also invited to witness the digital artwork of these students, and offer them work, internships and jobs.

As many as 21 final year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects which comprised of complete advertisement material, including billboards, posters, press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chairman Irfan Ullah Babar said there had been a major shift in the market from manual artwork, painting, calligraphy to digital artwork graphic designing, photography etc. in the last one decade. However, he said that creativity, imagination, technical knowledge and esthetic sense were must for the both kind of artworks. However, they said now these brands were offering to purchase their work. GCU faculty member Amna Anwaar Khan said that the models used in different advertisement campaigns were also the university students. Mostly advertisement shoots of these projects were also done on the university campus, for which students were provided maximum facilitation by the university administration.

Ms Amna Anwaar said this was the second outgoing batch of Bachelor in Fine Arts programme, and there was not a single student in the previous batch, who didn’t get a job offer from a reputed company before the final examinations. She said some of their female students were earning handsome amounts while staying home through online jobs and projects.

Talking to students, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said advertisement campaign was a key behind the success of a product.

