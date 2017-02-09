LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan has said that present year is the year for completion of the mega energy projects to eliminate darkness from the country and enhance production of electricity to meet the future requirements. Felicitating the nation on the inauguration of Liquid Natural Gas(LNG)-based 1,180MW Bhikki Power Plant near Sheikhupura by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister said the completion of 84 percent work of this plant was an important milestone to fulfill the promise of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to eradicate energy crisis in the country till year 2018.

Ch Sher Ali Khan said that initially Bhikki Power Plant would start production of 716MW electricity which would be included in national grid before the coming summer. He said the government was endeavouring to end load-shedding from the country by 2018 and work on Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki Power Plants Projects along with completion of Pakistan’s first 1,320MW Super Critical Coal Power plant would help out to achieve this goal well before the targeted time.

The minister said Sahiwal coal power plant would be completed in May this year six months before its completion time as it would produce low cost energy consuming four million tons of coal per annum with the total foreign investment of 1.8 billion US dollars. He said that first coal shipment had already reached Sahiwal and it was the fastest coal power plant to be completed in the world. He said the Punjab government had also introduced renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind along with hydel sources to meet the future needs of the industrial, commercial and domestic sectors of the country for which all mega energy projects were being completed speedily.

