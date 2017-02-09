‘Trump’s policy to increase US pressure on Muslim countries’

LAHORE

Ups and downs come in US-Pakistan relations while Pakistan has ever care the US interests and the US attitude given always cold shoulder in return while Trump's anti-Muslim policy will increase the US pressure on Muslim countries.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on “Future of US-Pakistan relations”. The panellists were Manzoor Malik, Zahid Saeed, Erum Shaheen Malik, Mehmood Ahmed, and Dr Yasir Mehmood while hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Manzoor Malik said that Pakistan should control weakness and establish itself economically to create its impact in world. He called for continuity in the economic policies and reforms removing foreign weaknesses; otherwise, problems for Pakistanis in US and other countries will increase. The foreign ministry should play its role in this regard, he asserted. He said making the think tank effective was also required besides improving the system. He said decline in exports was due to poor marketing. He believed that the US was never a threat for Pakistan and it will never be so Pakistan should focus on effective foreign policy and improve ties on education and other fronts.

Zahid Saeed said US should keep in mind that Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for its policies before putting pressure on it.

He said effective foreign and economic policies were the need of the hour in order to maintain its position in the region so relation should be established on equality basis with super power and neighbours. He suggested focusing on trade instead on loans. He said the US President was not powerful as their policies were made by think tank; so there was no need to worry about Trump's statements. US and Pakistan have correlated needs with each other.

Erum Shaheen Malik said that Pakistan and US were always allies while US always focus on its priorities and interests while ignoring Pakistan’s interest and respect. She said US gave importance to India in order to let down China economically while keeping the working relationship with Pakistan was its need. She said no reaction to Trump anti-Muslim policy was a good decision as there was no difference between Trump and Bush policies.

Mehmood Ahmed said the swings in US-Pakistan relations always occurred but demand of the time was that all Muslim countries and Pakistan jointly evolve a strategy for future on US relations. He said in the recent past, Pakistanis worked at top position in US companies but due to US "Do More Policy" mistrust between US-Pakistan relations increased which resulted in replacement of Indian officials at those positions.

This also reflected in US policies towards India, he observed. He said no response to US policies from Pakistan was a serious concern when European and US companies raise voice on it.

Dr Yasir Mehmood said that Trump wanted dependency mainly on local products and improve the balance of trade with China in favour of US. He said US trade policy collectively affected the world economy so hopes to increase the exports should not be high.

He said anti-Muslim policy would put pressure on Pakistanis in US and discourage Pakistanis travel to US. He called for adopting effective strategy to protect Pakistanis jobs in US.

