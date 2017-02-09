LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday (today) will observe Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme. Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, along with deans and heads of departments will plant trees in the VC office lawn. An awareness walk will also be held to highlight the needs of greenery.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that forestry and wildlife were two important resources for well-being and development of society. She added that conservation of environment, managing climate change and preservation of wildlife habitat for development of a green civilisation were very much linked to the forestry and wildlife awareness and practices of a country. The VC said that Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan programme was appreciable and LCWU would utilise all sources to support it.

0



0







Green Pakistan programme was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184958-Green-Pakistan-programme/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Green Pakistan programme" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184958-Green-Pakistan-programme.