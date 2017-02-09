EPI’s performance comes under the microscope

Islamabad

A two-day review meeting of the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) opened here Wednesday for an analysis of the programme’s core strengths and weaknesses.

The meeting has been called basically for a self-assessment of the programme’s performance in 2016 and is aimed at levelling the ground for aligning strategies to address existing the gaps and challenges, and to improve future planning and programme implementation for 2017 through experience sharing and brainstorming so that innovative and cost-effective strategies are devised to address the underlying bottlenecks. The session will conclude today (Thursday) with a set of key recommendations.

The meeting’s opening session was presided over by Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, and was followed by a brainstorming session attended by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Director General for Health Dr. Assad Hafeez, and Acting Representative of the World Health Organisation Dr. Muhammad Assai, among representatives of donor and partner agencies including GAVI, USAID, BMGF, JICA, World Bank, UNICEF and WHO.

In her opening address, Saira termed the development and approval of PC-1s for the programme as a great challenge in terms of securing the provincial and federal budgets, particularly for vaccine procurement of vaccines.

The finalisation and initiation of the National Immunisation Support Programme with multi-donor trust fund; Pakistan’s clearance from default status and fulfilment of its co-financing obligation with GAVI for 2015; and nationwide assessment of Cold Chain Capacity to resolve issues of vaccine storage and quality with minimal wastage were some of the achievements that she thought would level the ground for improvements in all domains of immunisation.

Saira urged the provinces to redouble their efforts to achieve targets within defined timelines. “I urge all the provinces to strengthen routine immunisation with zeal to work against vaccine-preventable diseases,” she added.

Ayesha Raza admired efforts for improvement in routine immunisation coverage and emphasised the need for building synergies between the Polio Eradication Initiative and EPI so that resources available for polio eradication can be utilized to bring about an improvement in EPI as well.

The Federal EPI presented an overview of the programme with a focus on measures such as the introduction Rotavirus vaccine, optimisation of cold chain up to service delivery level through the CCE-OP window, and procurement of vaccines through UNICEF.

EPI Sindh took pride in affecting an increase in administrative coverage from 35% to 45% through placement of strong mechanisms for data analysis, supervision and planning. The meeting was informed that the province is also rationalising deployment of vaccinators. EPI Punjab shared that it has recently been validated for MNT elimination, has launched Rotavirus vaccination, and has improved cold chain capacity. The province has reported no polio case during 2016 and has also upgraded its provincial warehouses.

Workshop: A 15-day training workshop on Hydroponic Agriculture commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah - Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Tuesday, with an aim to train farmers and float the idea of Hydroponic Agriculture among farmers.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the workshop while deans, directors, faculty members and 25 farmers from different areas of the counter including Multan, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Pakpatan, Attock and Rawalpindi were also present on the occasion.

The VC while addressing, suggested that hydroponic agriculture is an alternative mode of farming with great potential for high yields in the different regions of the country.

