In connection with the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme, Punjab University’s Centre for Integrated Mountain Research (CIMR) will inaugurate spring tree plantation campaign on Thursday (today) at 11am. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir will be the chief guest, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday. —Correspondent

