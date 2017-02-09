LAHORE

An additional district and sessions court Wednesday granted 14-day remand of a 15-year old boy, Hamza, accused of killing alleged murderer of his foster father outside sessions court Lahore.

Police produced Hamza before the court contending that the accused killed one Amir Fiaz in the parking area of the sessions courts’ building on February 7. Police stated that the accused was carrying a pistol which was seized. The police implored the court to grant physical custody of the accused to carry out investigation. The court after hearing plea of the police granted remand of the accused, directing the police to submit investigation report on the next hearing.

0



0







Murder accused remanded was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184950-Murder-accused-remanded/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Murder accused remanded" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184950-Murder-accused-remanded.