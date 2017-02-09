Lahore

Two civil judges on Wednesday filed writ petitions before the Lahore High Court challenging its administrative orders of making them OSDs on June 28, 2016.

It is a rare move when the judges of the subordinate judiciary have sought justice from the LHC against administrative decision of its own judges functioning as members of the administration committee of the LHC headed by Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. Civil judges Shahnawaz Khichi and Shehzad Aslam filed identical petitions on before the LHC through their advocates. Advocate Tipu Salman Makhdoom, counsel for Aslam, submitted that his client was functioning as civil judge first class in Lahore and was suddenly made OSD on June 28, 2016, the day when incumbent Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as CJ. He submitted that there never had been any complaint against him and all of his Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) of his 14 years service period were excellent. In only two PERs, for the period from March 15, 2011 to September 12, 2011 and September 13, 2011 to December 31, 2011, there were adverse remarks, which were expunged by Expunge Committee. He said on August 19, 2015, the provincial judicial selection board recommended promotions of the civil judges but his promotion was deferred like some other judges. He said the committee was directed to submit its report within three weeks. The committee instead of submitting its report within three weeks, constituted another sub-committee consisting of five sitting and five retired district and sessions judges. Makhdoom said the sub-committee gave its recommendations about his client, categorising him as a corrupt judicial officer. He added that his client along with others was terminated without being given an opportunity to defend their position. The counsel argued that the sub-committee that comprised five serving and five retired DSJs could not provide recommendations for promotions of judges who never worked under them. He added that none of these serving or retired DSJs ever worked with his client, hence they could not make any recommendations about his performance. He said the LHC CJ held a meeting with his client and other OSD judges and ensured them that in order to confirm the report of the sub-committee, he would get their cases re-checked by various investigative agencies. However, nothing to that effect came out on record.

He prayed to the court that all the proceedings and administrative orders passed against his client be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

