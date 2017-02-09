LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Wednesday reserved verdict on petitions challenging eligibility of Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan as chairman from UC-107.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka concluded his arguments on behalf of the petitioners requesting the court to allow the petitions and declare Hassaan ineligible.

The counsel argued that Hassaan was not eligible to contest election for union council as he had been actively serving in different statutory bodies of the province. He said one day before filing nomination papers Hassaan had resigned from vice chairmanship of LDA, chairmanship of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Metro Bus Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company. He said the law did not allow a government official to contest election before a period of two years after relinquishing the job.

Previously, the government’s counsel had argued that the offices held by Mr Hassaan were honourary in nature and did not fall in the definition of service of Pakistan. The law officer pleaded that the petition should be dismissed for being not maintainable.

