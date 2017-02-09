All-out effort to overcome energy crisis, says CM

Punjab govt, Turkish company sign MoU for setting up 200MW solar power project

LAHORE

Punjab government and renowned Turkish Company Zorlu Enerji Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up 200MW solar power project in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Model Town on Wednesday. Energy Secretary Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani on behalf of Punjab government and Deputy General Manager Ahmet Yagmur on behalf of Turkish Company signed the MoU.

The Turkish company under the MoU will install 200MW solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park, Bahawalpur, while the Punjab government will provide facilities to the Turkish company.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the MoU reached with Turkish company would help eliminate darkness of load-shedding from the country. He said friendly ties with Turkey were transforming into economic cooperation. He said the electricity produced from the 200MW project would cost Rs 5.25 (5.15 cent) per unit that would be a great achievement. He said the solar project was the best power project of the country, while NEPRA tariff currently stood at 10.50 cents which was an exceptionally high.

He said that the Turkish company and Punjab government had signed 100MW solar power project a few days ago and this project would be completed in June, while the 200MW project will be completed in December 2017. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, hectic efforts were being made to overcome energy crisis, and work on mega development projects was continuing on fast track with transparency, speed and in a professional manner. He said the recent agreement showed close cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. He congratulated Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, officials of Turkish Company and the team of Punjab government on doing a wonderful job.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy general manager of Turkish Company said the project would be completed according to the schedule, adding, "We will work day and night under the vision of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif." Besides Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sher Ali Khan and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the chief secretary and the secretaries of the departments concerned were also present.

Shaukat Basra: Shahbaz Sharif has constituted an inquiry committee to probe firing at PPP’s Shaukat Basra and other workers in Haroonabad.

According to a handout on Wednesday, Sargodha RPO Zulfiqar Hameed will be head of the committee, while additional IG Complaints, Punjab CPO Syed Khurram Ali and SSP Special Branch Punjab will be its members. The report will be presented to the CM in 48 hours.

