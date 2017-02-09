The Sindh High Court directed the advocate general of the province on Tuesday to submit a report on details of emoluments given to the de-notified advisers to the chief minister.

The directive came at a hearing of an application filed by Fareed A Dayo seeking contempt-of-court proceedings against the chief secretary and the law secretary for their failure to fully implement a high order in the law adviser’s case.

After much dilly-dallying, the Sindh government had finally issued a notification on January 30, removing Barrister Murtaza Wahab as law adviser in light of the high court order.

The notification, issued by the chief secretary, said that in compliance with the judgement of November 22, 2016, over a constitutional petition, the appointment of Barrister Wahab as law adviser had been de-notified with immediate effect. On January 27 this year, the high court had warned the provincial authorities of initiating contempt-of-court proceedings if the government did not remove Wahab immediately.

The SHC had set aside in November last year the notifications of the appointment of the law adviser and the allocation of the portfolios of law, enquiries and anti-corruption establishment to him, observing that “executive authority could only be exercised by the elected representatives”.

However, the applicant said, the judgment had not yet been fully implemented and the respondent was still attending meetings of the cabinet. The court sought details of emoluments and adjourned the hearing till February 21.

0



0







Court seeks details of emoluments paid to de-notified advisers was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184942-Court-seeks-details-of-emoluments-paid-to-de-notified-advisers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Court seeks details of emoluments paid to de-notified advisers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184942-Court-seeks-details-of-emoluments-paid-to-de-notified-advisers.